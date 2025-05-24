Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC) Stock Holdings Increased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,239 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGIC stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

