Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.80. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Activity at Blue Ridge Bankshares
About Blue Ridge Bankshares
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
