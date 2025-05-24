Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.80. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Blue Ridge Bankshares

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.