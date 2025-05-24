11,641 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,335,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,460,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 737,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,678,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.