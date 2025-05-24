Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,749 ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 134.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

