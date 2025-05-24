GTS Securities LLC Sells 259,458 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,458 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.
Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.0%
TECS stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $101.82.
Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
