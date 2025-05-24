Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

