Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 108,670 Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital upgraded Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.06.

Wallbox Price Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Wallbox Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

