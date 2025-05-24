Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.69 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.88). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 1,321,904 shares.

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 367,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £650,744.04 ($880,931.42). Also, insider Malcolm Waugh bought 9,368 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £19,860.16 ($26,885.28). 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

