Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.25 and traded as high as $34.00. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 192,698 shares.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

