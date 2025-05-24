Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.25 and traded as high as $34.00. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 192,698 shares.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
