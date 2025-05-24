SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.97. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 160 shares.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.