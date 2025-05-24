SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.97. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 160 shares.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

