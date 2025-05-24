Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.18 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 966 ($13.08). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.70), with a volume of 23,261 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of £525.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 847.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 855.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

