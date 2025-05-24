Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spyglass Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spyglass Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Spyglass Resources Price Performance

About Spyglass Resources

(Get Free Report)

Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas company, operates oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in Dixonville, Enchant, Retlaw, Matziwin, and Halkirk-Provost in Alberta; and Noel, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spyglass Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyglass Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.