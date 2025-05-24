Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spyglass Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spyglass Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Spyglass Resources Price Performance
About Spyglass Resources
Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas company, operates oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in Dixonville, Enchant, Retlaw, Matziwin, and Halkirk-Provost in Alberta; and Noel, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spyglass Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Spyglass Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyglass Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.