Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.87. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,567 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

