Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.87. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,567 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.