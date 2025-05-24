Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNYGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.87. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,567 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

