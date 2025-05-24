North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.49. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 20,811 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

