Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) a $212.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

MANH stock opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.26. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

