Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $223.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

