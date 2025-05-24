Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 696.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 843,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 737,778 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after buying an additional 652,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 516,023 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.