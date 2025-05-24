Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

