Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

GPMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Lazar Nikolic acquired 47,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 648,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,485. This represents a 7.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,202.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,723 shares of company stock valued at $247,047 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 210,408 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 123.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.