Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,385,000 after buying an additional 684,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

