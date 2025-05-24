Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$98.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.1%

About Precision Drilling

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$58.03 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$51.38 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.