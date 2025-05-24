Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$164.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$164.50.

Several research firms have commented on DOL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

DOL stock opened at C$172.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.91. Dollarama has a one year low of C$119.75 and a one year high of C$174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

