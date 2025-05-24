Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $31.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.69.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.20. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 85.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

