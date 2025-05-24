Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $9.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 126,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 101,980 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 864,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 220,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.