Man Group plc Sells 83,620 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.2%

NMRK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

