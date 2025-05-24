Man Group plc Has $1.29 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. Service Co. International has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

