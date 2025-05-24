Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,354,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,581,000 after purchasing an additional 574,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $56.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

