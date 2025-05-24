10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of 10x Genomics worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of TXG stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $999.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

