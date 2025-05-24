38,488 Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Sphere Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $280.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.01 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

