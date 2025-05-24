Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $867,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

