Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $6,437,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $625,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $481,208.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,289,703.80. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,277 shares of company stock valued at $18,912,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

