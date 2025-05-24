TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$141.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$150.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.40.

TVK opened at C$161.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.11. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$67.66 and a 12 month high of C$176.64.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total transaction of C$4,446,780.00. Corporate insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

