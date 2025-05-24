TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$172.00. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.40.

TVK stock opened at C$161.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$67.66 and a 1 year high of C$176.64.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total transaction of C$4,446,780.00. Insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

