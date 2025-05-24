Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) PT Set at $3.50 by Lake Street Capital

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) has been given a $3.50 price target by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 199.15% from the stock’s current price.

EVGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Evogene in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evogene Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 5.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

