Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $244.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

