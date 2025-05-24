TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given a $150.00 price target by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $100.70 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.