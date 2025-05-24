National Bankshares Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.21.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$20.94 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$13.21 and a twelve month high of C$21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

