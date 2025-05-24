Head-To-Head Comparison: Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $16.76 billion 3.90 $2.88 billion $12.04 19.96 Viking $5.33 billion 3.54 -$1.86 billion $0.26 168.42

Profitability

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Viking. Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 17.46% 48.97% 8.86% Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 3 17 1 2.90 Viking 0 5 11 0 2.69

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $271.95, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Viking has a consensus target price of $47.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Viking on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

