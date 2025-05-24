Financial Contrast: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Autodesk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $6.13 billion 10.31 $906.00 million $5.13 57.57

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 18.30% 53.87% 12.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thinspace Technology and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autodesk 0 8 15 0 2.65

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $337.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Thinspace Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

