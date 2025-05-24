TD Securities Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$10.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

