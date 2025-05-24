Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Review

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.94) -0.53 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 618.95%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.