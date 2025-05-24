Contrasting NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) & Its Peers

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,075 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NewAmsterdam Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NewAmsterdam Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors 8782 22789 51147 1422 2.54

NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 227.85%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $47.14 million -$176.94 million -9.37 NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -4.91

NewAmsterdam Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma. NewAmsterdam Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma’s peers have a beta of 4.28, indicating that their average share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

