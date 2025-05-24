Contrasting Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and PodcastOne”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $133.13 billion 0.22 $3.26 billion $9.17 9.14 PodcastOne $49.73 million 1.02 -$14.73 million ($0.24) -8.50

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Baidu has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baidu and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 11 7 0 2.39 PodcastOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $107.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Baidu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 17.90% 8.67% 5.51% PodcastOne -11.40% -36.83% -25.09%

Summary

Baidu beats PodcastOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

