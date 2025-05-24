Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of ROST opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

