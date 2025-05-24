Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of XENE stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.