Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
