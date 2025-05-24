Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 22,400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

