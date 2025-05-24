Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Mkm upgraded Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Trading Down 1.7%

PERI stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.