Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 1.22% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

