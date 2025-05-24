Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ASPI opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.40.
In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
