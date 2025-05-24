Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.40.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,517 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,511,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

